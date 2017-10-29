Callahan injured his knee Sunday against the Saints and is questionable to return, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Callahan will benefit from the Week 9 bye in order to recover further, and Kyle Fuller will continue slotting in as the No. 3 Bears' corner. The third-year corner has 16 tackles (12 solo) and one interception this season, which doesn't place give him long-term IDP potential at this time.