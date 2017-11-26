Callahan (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Callahan will miss his third straight game since leaving Week 8's game against the Saints. The third-year pro was a solid rotational corner, and Cre'von Leblanc will continue to take over Callahan's duties Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop