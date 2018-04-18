Callahan signed a $1.9 million restricted free agent tender with the Bears on Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Callahan had 25 tackles, six pass breakups and two picks in 2017, and he'll work towards an increased role in the upcoming season. Depending on what happens in the draft, Callahan will likely return to his No. 3 cornerback role in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories