Bears' Bryce Callahan: Latches on with Bears for another year
Callahan signed a $1.9 million restricted free agent tender with the Bears on Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Callahan had 25 tackles, six pass breakups and two picks in 2017, and he'll work towards an increased role in the upcoming season. Depending on what happens in the draft, Callahan will likely return to his No. 3 cornerback role in 2018.
More News
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Tendered by Bears•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Picks off two passes in 2017•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: On the shelf Sunday•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Inactive for Sunday's contest•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...