Bears' Bryce Callahan: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Callahan (ankle) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Callahan didn't participate in practice Friday, thus leading to the questionable tag. The Rice product was a late addition to the injury report, as he practiced Wednesday and Thursday. Against the Dolphins last week, Callahan saw a season-high snap count on defense (74). If he is forced to miss time, fellow corners Kylie Fitts and Kevin Toliver could see increased work.
