Callahan (ankle) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Callahan didn't participate in practice Friday, thus leading to the questionable tag. The Rice product was a late addition to the injury report, as he practiced Wednesday and Thursday. Against the Dolphins last week, Callahan saw a season-high snap count on defense (74). If he is forced to miss time, fellow corners Kylie Fitts and Kevin Toliver could see increased work.

