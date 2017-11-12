Callahan (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Despite having a bye week to recover from the knee injury he sustained Oct. 29 against the Saints, Callahan was unable to practice in any capacity this week and will be forced to miss his first game of the season. Callahan has been one of the better statistical producers in the Bears' secondary this season, collecting 17 tackles, one interception and a sack in eight games.