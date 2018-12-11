Bears' Bryce Callahan: Nursing broken bone in foot
Callahan (foot) sustained a broken bone in his left foot during Sunday's 15-6 win against the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Callahan sustained the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The 27-year-old has served as a reliable rotational member of the Bears' secondary all season, and will leave a difficult hole for Sherrick McManis and Kevin Toliver to fill. A timeline for Callahan's recovery remains undisclosed, but expect him to sit out Chicago's tilt against the Packers in Week 15.
