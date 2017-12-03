Callahan is listed as inactive Sunday against the 49ers.

Callahan has been limited all week with a knee injury, and it looks like he didn't get quite enough reps in to warrant a spot on the active roster. Cre'Von LeBlanc avoided the inactive list despite an illness, so he'll be the top reserve cornerback behind Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller.

