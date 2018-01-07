Callahan finished the season with two interceptions along with a sack, a forced fumble and 25 tackles in 12 games.

Callahan picked off the first two passes of his career, but he averaged two tackles per game, and he provided very little fantasy production in most of his appearances. He'll be a restricted free agent this off-season, and unless he shows continued improvement as a playmaker, he'll be a weak fantasy option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories