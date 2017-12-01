Bears' Bryce Callahan: Practices in limited fashion
Callahan (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Callahan is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game, which could leave the cornerbacks corps skimp if Cre'von Leblanc (illness) can't go. If both players are unable to play, expect Marcus Cooper and Sherrick McManis to see an increase in defensive snaps.
