Callahan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Callahan did not practice this week after sustaining the injury against the Saints prior to the Bears' bye week. The 26-year-old is one of six Chicago players who did not practice and is listed as questionable. Cre'von LeBlanc and Sherrick McManis (hamstring) could see increased workloads if Callahan cannot play.