Bears' Bryce Callahan: Questionable for Sunday
Callahan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Callahan has been playing a high snap count as the No. 3 corner for the Bears, compiling 17 tackles (12 solo) and one interception through eight games. He's in danger of missing his second consecutive contest, though. If he's unable to play, Marcus Cooper will likely see an increase in his defensive snaps.
