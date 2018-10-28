Bears' Bryce Callahan: Records first sack of season
Callahan recorded one sack while adding four tackles in the Bears' 24-10 victory over the Jets.
Callahan has averaged 3.5 tackles over the last six games, so he's mostly an interception-dependent IDP option at defensive back with a low weekly floor.
More News
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Active Sunday•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Healthy to enter Week 2•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Latches on with Bears for another year•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Tendered by Bears•
-
Bears' Bryce Callahan: Picks off two passes in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8