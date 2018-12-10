Bears' Bryce Callahan: Suffers foot injury
Callahan suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams and is doubtful to return.
The Bears will likely be without their nickel corner for the rest of Sunday's game because of the injury. Callahan's status moving forward will be updated when more details are released.
