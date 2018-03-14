Bears' Bryce Callahan: Tendered by Bears
The Bears tendered Callahan's contract on Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
The Bears now have the right to match another team's offer to Callahan in order to keep him in Chicago. Callahan has started 19 games in his three-year career, and he posted 25 tackles, six pass breakups and two picks in 2017. Starting cornerback Kyle Fuller has received a transition tag from the Bears, but his return isn't certain yet, so Callahan could in line for a full-time starting gig in 2018 if Fuller heads to another team.
