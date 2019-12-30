Skrine posted three tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended of the year with 47 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Skrine just completed his ninth year in the league, and statistically, this was the worst season since his rookie campaign back in 2011. He's under contract with the Bears through 2021, and he'll likely continue to be a low-floor IDP option.