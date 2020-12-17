Skrine (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Skrine missed last week's game against the Texans due to the concussion, and as evidenced by this news, he appears to still be residing in the league's concussion protocol. Skrine will likely need to continue to practice if he wants return to action in Week 15, so his practice availability throughout the week will paint a better picture of his chances to suit up. Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley would be in line to see an uptick in snaps at cornerback should Skrine miss more time.