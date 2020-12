Skrine (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Skrine remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol, and he won't be eligible to retake the field until he's gained full clearance. The veteran cornerback didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his status for Chicago's Nov. 20 game against the Vikings is also uncertain.