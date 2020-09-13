site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Buster Skrine: Records four tackles
Sep 13, 2020
Skrine posted four stops in the Bears' 27-23 victory over the Lions on Sunday.
Skrine averaged three tackles per game in his first year with the Bears in 2019 as the team's primary slot corner, and he posted a typical performance in the season opener. He'll likely continue to function as a low-upside IDP option.
