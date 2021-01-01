site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Buster Skrine: Ruled out for regular season finale
Skrine (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Skrine's absence should allow for Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley to gain experience across from starter Kyle Fuller, as Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) also remains sidelined.
