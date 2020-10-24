Skrine (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Rams.
Skrine was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, but he got on the field in a limited capacity Saturday, giving him a chance to play Monday. The veteran corner has started the last two games for the Bears and has logged at least 63 percent of the snap share in each game this year, so it'd be a big loss if he was unable to suit up. Rookie fifth-rounder Kindle Vildor likely would take Skrine's place, but he's played just one defensive snap all year.