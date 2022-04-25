Pringle was arrested in Florida on Saturday and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Pringle, who joined the Bears on a one-year, $4.125 million deal earlier this offseason, was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol after he was allegedly doing donuts with his vehicle on a public road, according to the police report. It's unclear if Pringle will face any discipline from the league as a result of the incident, but any decision on that front likely wouldn't be made until the legal process concludes. With the Bears losing Allen Robinson in free agency, Pringle is projected to slot in as a starting receiver for Chicago after setting career-high marks across the board in 2021 with 42 receptions, 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns.