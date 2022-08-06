Pringle is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could keep him out for awhile, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is "hopeful" the former Chiefs wideout will play at some point this preseason which should indicate the severity of the injury. The Bears also lost N'Keal Harry to a possibly serious leg injury in Saturday's practice while 2022 third-round pick Velus Jones sat out with an undisclosed injury. The dizzying number of injuries to Bears pass catchers leaves just Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown as the only two healthy bodies among the projected top five wideouts.