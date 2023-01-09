Pringle caught one pass for five yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 10 receptions, 135 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games played.

Injuries limited Pringle to 11 games, and he never caught more than two passes or gained 40 yards in a game. During the preseason, he missed significant time due to injury, and he certainly missed out on building chemistry with Justin Fields. It also didn't help that Pringle was part of a low-volume passing attack that frequently rotated their wide receivers. The only year of his four-year career in which he surpassed 170 yards was when he caught 42 passes for 568 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He's now an unrestricted free agent.