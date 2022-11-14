site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Byron Pringle: First action since Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Pringle caught one pass for 12 yards in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Pringle has played in three games this season, but he's yet to have more than one catch in a game. Unless his role increases, he'll remain a risky fantasy option.
