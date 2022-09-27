Chicago placed Pringle (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
As a result of the transaction, Pringle will have to miss the Bears' next four games and won't be eligible to play until Oct. 30 against the Cowboys after suffering the calf injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Texans. The five-year veteran has tallied just two receptions for 33 yards on three targets this season, so his absence won't open up much additional volume in what's already been the NFL's worst passing game through the first three weeks.