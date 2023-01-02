Pringle failed to catch any of his four targets in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Pringle had more than two targets for the first time in the nine games he's played this season, though this was the first time in three games he hasn't recorded at least 34 yards. He'll be considered a low-upside fantasy option in Week 18 against the Vikings.
