Pringle (quadriceps) may not play Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
It's unclear as to whether Pringle has recovered from his quadriceps injury, but unless the coaching staff decides he needs reps with the backups, the Bears' coaching staff is expected to sit their first-string players to avoid injury in the final preseason contest. Assuming that's the case, and if he's healthy to start the regular season, he'll make his Chicago debut in Week 1 against the 49ers.
