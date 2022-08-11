Pringle (quad) is unlikely play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
This was expected as coach Matt Eberflus previous stated that he hopes to see Pringle at some point this preseason after the receiver was reported to have injured his quadriceps on August 6.
