Pringle caught one pass for 22 yards in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

There wasn't much passing going on in a game played in terrible field conditions with heavy rain coming down at various points. Pringle's other target was on a deep pass in the end zone, but the ball was overthrown. We'll get a better feel for his role if the Week 2 game at Green Bay is played in better conditions.