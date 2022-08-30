Pringle (quadriceps) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.
Since suffering a quadriceps injury on August 6, Pringle has now missed over three weeks of action. With the season opener being on September 11, he'll have time to take the practice field if he can recover, though no word has been give as to whether he's close to a return.
