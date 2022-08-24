Pringle (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Pringle was listed with his injury on August 6, and at the time, it was stated that he could be out a while. Now into his third week of being sidelined, it has yet to be confirmed at to whether he'll play in Saturday's preseason finale.
