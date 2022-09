Pringle (quadriceps) participated in Chicago's Monday practice as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Pringle suffered the injury on Aug. 6, and he took the field for the first time in over four weeks. It's unclear if he'll need time to get back to full speed, but his participation in practice is a step in the right direction. Going into the preseason, he was expected to be one of the top-three receivers in the team's rotation.