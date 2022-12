Pringle caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Pringle's 35-yard touchdown with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter accounted for the vast majority of his production. He has two touchdowns this season and has yet to catch more than two passes in a game. Pringle will likely continue to see limited volume in Chicago's run-heavy offense against the Bills in Week 16.