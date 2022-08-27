Pringle (quadriceps) missed Thursday's practice and may not play Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
Pringle suffered a quadriceps injury on August 6 and has yet to return to practice, making it unlikely he plays in the preseason finale. If he sits, he'll have two weeks to heal up to have a chance to play in Week 1.
More News
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: Remains sidelined•
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: May miss preseason finale•
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: Won't play this week•
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: Could miss time due to quad injury•
-
Bears' Byron Pringle: Arrested in traffic incident•