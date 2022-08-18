Pringle (quadriceps) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Seattle, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Pringle is the favorite for Chicago's No. 2 receiver job after signing a one-year, $4.1 million contract this offseason. His continued absence could create an opening for someone else to push for the role, but a bunch of the candidates have also missed practice time with injuries, including David Moore (lower body), N'Keal Harry (ankle surgery), Velus Jones (undisclosed) and Tajae Sharpe (undisclosed). The Bears should have Jones back for Thursday's preseason game, though the third-round rookie won't necessarily get run with the starters, even in Pringle's absence. Equanimeous St. Brown got the start alongside No. 1 receiver Darnell Mooney in Chicago's preseason opener.
