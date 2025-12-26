Gardner-Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

Despite upgrading from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, Gardner-Johnson is still listed as questionable for the Week 17 contest. In eight games with Chicago this season, the Florida product has tallied 40 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble. If he's sidelined Sunday, expect Tyrique Stevenson or Jaylon Jones to operate as the Bears' top slot corner.