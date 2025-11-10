default-cbs-image
Gardner-Johnson recorded nine tackles, including 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss, in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson has piled up 15 tackles and 3.0 sacks over his first two games with Chicago, immediately emerging as a high-impact defender. His current combination of tackle volume and pass-rush production places him firmly in the elite IDP tier at defensive back.

