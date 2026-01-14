default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Gardner-Johnson sat out of the Bears' wild-card game against the Packers with a concussion suffered in Week 18. The 28-year-old still needs to pass the NFL's concussion protocol for a chance to play Sunday, but his estimated full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough is a positive sign for the rest of the practice week.

More News