Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Exits game with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Gardner-Johnson has been taken to the locker room, where he'll have his foot injury evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Nick McCloud is slated to step into the slot corner position for as long as Gardner-Johnson is out of the game.
More News
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Records sack in team debut•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Playing slot corner•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Headed to Chicago•
-
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Let go from Baltimore•
-
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Finds work in Baltimore•