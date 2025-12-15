Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Extends interception streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson intercepted a pass and added four tackles, including three solo, in the Bears' 31-3 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson has interceptions in back-to-back contests and now has three on the season to go along with 3.0 sacks. With inconsistent tackle totals but frequent splash plays, he remains a big-play dependent IDP with spike-week upside.
