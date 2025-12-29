Gardner-Johnson (knee) is active for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The slot cornerback was limited in Wednesday's session and listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, but he returned for a full practice Friday. Gardner-Johnson has made an impact in eight games with the Bears this season, recording 40 tackles (28 solo), including 3.0 sacks, three pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble.