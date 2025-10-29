The Bears signed Gardner-Johnson to their active roster Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gardner-Johnson has now joined his third team this season, as he was cut by the Texans in late September and dropped from the Ravens' practice squad in mid-October. The veteran safety appeared in 16 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024, recording 59 total tackles and 12 passes defended, including six interceptions. He will provide much-needed depth in the Bears' secondary, as Jaylon Johnson (groin), Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) and Terell Smith (knee) are all currently on injured reserve.