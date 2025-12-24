Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Limited due to knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gardner-Johnson exited in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's win over the Packers with a knee issue and did not return. The starting slot cornerback's ability to log practice in any capacity is a good sign for his availability ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the 49ers. The 28-year-old will have two more chances to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.
