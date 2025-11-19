Gardner-Johnson registered four tackles (two solo) during the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson played every single defensive snap for the first time since Week 1 as a member of the Texans, and he finished tied for the fourth most tackles on the Bears during Sunday's win. In three games with Chicago, Gardner-Johnson has accumulated 19 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.