Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Logs four tackles in Week 11 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson registered four tackles (two solo) during the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson played every single defensive snap for the first time since Week 1 as a member of the Texans, and he finished tied for the fourth most tackles on the Bears during Sunday's win. In three games with Chicago, Gardner-Johnson has accumulated 19 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.
