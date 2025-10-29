Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Wednesday that Gardner-Johnson will play slot corner for the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old signed with the Bears' active roster Wednesday after being dropped from the Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 14. With Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) moving to IR, Gardner-Johnson is expected to take over as the Bears' top slot corner. The Florida product is likely to help a Chicago defense that already leads the NFL in takeaways (16), as he forced seven turnovers over 16 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024.