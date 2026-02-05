Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Productive after slow start in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson totaled 66 tackles (46 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended across 13 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.
Gardner-Johnson started the season with the Texans but was released after struggling across the first three games. The 28-year-old ended up signing with Chicago in late October, where he was much more productive, racking up a career-high 3.0 sacks across just 10 outings. Gardner-Johnson is set to become a free agent this offseason and could join his fifth team in the past four seasons.
