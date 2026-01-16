Gardner-Johnson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams.

The 28-year-old from Florida missed Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers due to a concussion sustained the week prior, but it now appears he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol and will return Sunday. Gardner-Johnson has been a great addition to the Bears' secondary, recording 51 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 10 appearances this season. He's expected to operate as Chicago's top slot corner Sunday.