Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (foot) has returned to Sunday's game against the Giants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Gardner-Johnson briefly left Sunday's game to have his foot injury assessed by medical staff. He was cleared to return after being evaluated and will rejoin the Bears' defense the rest of the way.
More News
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Exits game with foot injury•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Records sack in team debut•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Playing slot corner•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Headed to Chicago•
-
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Let go from Baltimore•
-
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Finds work in Baltimore•