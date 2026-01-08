default-cbs-image
Gardner-Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Packers.

Nick McCloud will likely work as Chicago's nickel cornerback in Gardner-Johnson's absence, frequently matching up with slot receiver Jayden Reed. Gardner-Johnson remains in concussion protocol, which he entered following Chicago's loss to the Lions in the regular-season finale.

