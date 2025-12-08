Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Spike week with takeaway
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson recorded 10 tackles and one interception in the Bears' 28-21 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson has surpassed six tackles only twice this season and had just eight total tackles over his previous three games before this 10-stop outing. His mix of sporadic tackle volume with 3.0 sacks and his first interception makes him a volatile IDP who offers big-play and spike-week upside.
